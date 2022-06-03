Barnwell community coming together to overcome trauma

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There have been mass shootings in New York, Texas, and the latest in Oklahoma.

The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office says six people were shot at a graduation party Tuesday. Officials say no one had life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office collaborated with crisis teams to make sure teenagers— witnesses to a shooting at a graduation party— don’t suffer in silence.

Here’s why steps like this can be the key to overcoming the trauma of tragedy.

Just after midnight, a celebration turned to chaos.

“Our team is deployed and is asked through the community if there is support needed after a critical incident,” said Lisa Hall, Aiken Barnwell Mental Health, quality assurance director.

Though the crime scene has long since cleared, in a quiet tucked away room, mental health advocates are offering help to cope.

“A lot of folks, after a traumatic event, can experience sleep disturbances, night terrors, changes in diet, feeling like they want to isolate,” she said.

They admit it may take some time for victims to reach out.

Jenna Streeter, ABMH, mobile crisis clinician. “It may take a little bit to realize how it’s affecting you or what you’re going through, and maybe you might need some outside help.”

Even though it might take time for everything to sink in after a crisis, they say they’ll be around when people are ready to get help.

“We can talk to you on the phone to get you to a good place, or we can even respond and come out in person to where you are,” said Streeter.

Though the sheriff’s office called in Aiken Barnwell Mental Health for help, deputies didn’t attend the event so that victims felt comfortable speaking with counselors.

Mental health advocates say people at the shooting might be able to seek solace by supporting each other.

Hall said: “One thing that can be helpful is to have a group of folks who have had a similar experience.”

If you have any information about the shooting, you can send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

