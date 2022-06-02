What the Tech: App helps you stay safe while boating

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re going to be out on the water this summer, you should have an emergency plan if your boat runs into trouble and you’re left stranded miles from the shore.

Even if you can reach someone to ask for help, you may not know how to tell them where you are.

Here’s an app designed to help anyone find you on land or water.

Many boaters use GPS devices where they can pinpoint their location in case they need help and give someone all of these numbers.

For weekend boaters, words are a lot easier.

Developers mapped the entire world and gave words to every GPS location. Each three by three-meter square gets three words.

The person giving the location needs the What3Words app, but who they send it to does not. Sharing those three words opens the precise location in Google Maps.

If the location is near a shore, you’ll see step-by-step directions. If they’re farther out, like in the Pacific Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico, they’ll only get the GPS coordinates, which rescuers need to find you.

You can do the same thing with Apple’s Find My or by placing a location pin on Google Maps, but What3Words is simpler to use.

It’s also good for hikers, for anyone traveling alone. In the middle of nowhere, on a boat with no street names to go by, no landmarks everyone will know, those three words could save someone’s life.

You’ll need an internet signal, but in terms of battery power, a text message needs far less battery than a phone call. All you’d need to do is share those three words one time.

