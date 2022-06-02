What led up to fire death that killed boy who would have turned 11 today?

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mourning family, neighbors and the community all share grief over the loss of a boy who would have turned 11 today.

Authorities on Thursday were still at the site of the fire that killed Nicolas Mai at 214 Sarah Creek Court . There’s not much left of the house but a charred frame.

Neighbors tell us several people tried everything they could to get inside to help, but the flames on Tuesday were too intense.

So intense that other homes nearby also caught fire.

In a newly released incident report, a deputy describes the battle to save children from the inferno.

Nicolas Mai, 10 (WRDW)

After arriving to help firefighters, the deputy found the home at 214 Sarah Court to be burning too fiercely to get inside.

And the home next door at 212 Sarah Creek Court was already on fire, so “myself and bystanders kicked in the front door and made entry to the residence.”

The deputy was unable to go very far into the residence due to the amount of fire and smoke. No one at that home responded to shouts, so the deputy left that home and went to another one nearby that was threatened.

“Due to the fire at 212 Sarah Creek Ct beginning to catch 210 Sarah Creek Ct on fire I and Columbia County Marshall David Willis made entry to the residence and found two kids to be in the residence,” the deputy wrote. “I escorted the juveniles out to my car away from the fire. I had parents for the juveniles respond and take custody of the children.”

This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez. (Contributed)

But back at 214 Sarah Court – the home the deputy wasn’t able to get into – Nicolas was still inside. At some point during the episode, Nicolas’ 11-year-old cousin came running out the front door.

In an effort to save Nicolas, one man jumped over the back fence trying to get into the home. Ultimately, it was firefighters who found him.

Also at some point, parents Tong and Toyet Tran showed up.

“I don’t think I’ll ever forget the cries, the screams from the mom. It touched my soul,” neighbor Melissa Feldhaus said.

She says deputies had to hold the mother back from running into the burning home.

“For me, it really drove home the fact that material things don’t really matter. Things change and can change so fast. It’s just.. .. It was surreal,” said Feldhaus.

On Wednesday, we met with Nicolas’ father, Tony Mai.

He says Nicolas was a fourth-grader at South Columbia Elementary and was on the honor roll. He also told us Nicolas would have celebrated his birthday Thursday.

According to him, the mother went out to get groceries and came back to the home on fire.

“She called me and said my son died. She said he died in her house. House fire,” he said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division and fire marshal are investigating.

“It is not known at this time how the fire started, but we do know that the children were in the home alone,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

