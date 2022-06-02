WATCH: Rising sea levels eroding land, devouring homes on coast

(CNN) – On the beaches of North Carolina, houses are crashing into the ocean as the sand they stand on slowly slips into the ocean with rising sea levels.

But experts say it’s something that’s going to happen more and more often as the climate crisis continues.

Dave Hallac, superintendent of the national parks in eastern North Carolina, said the houses near the Cape Hatteras National Seashore had hundreds of feet of beach between them and the ocean when they were built in the 1980s.

“This home, we have been notified by the Dare County building inspector, is in a state of potential imminent collapse,” Hallac said, referring to one of the houses. “I don’t believe it’s even high tide yet.”

Now, the water is at the doorstep in this part of North Carolina’s Outer Banks and the beach is eroding by a dozen feet a year.

“You expect next year it’s going to be 12 to 15 feet [back],” Hallac said. “And then the next year and the next year and the next year.”

While most locals understand barrier islands move over time, few have imagined the collapse of these homes would happen so fast.

The new owner of a $275,000 getaway never even had a chance to sleep in the house before a mediocre storm took it away. A $500,000 place collapsed a few days earlier and spread nail-filled debris along 15 miles of public beaches.

At least nine more houses on the stretch are condemned and the sea is taking more than just houses.

As a proud daughter of the Outer Banks, Dawn Taylor spends her days trying to save the graves.

“This is our heritage that we want to save,” she said. “We’re missing the remains of our loved ones, due to the tide. Up and down the coast, we have multiple cemeteries here that have met their demise due to the rising sea level.”

Down the Carolina coast in Charleston, Bernard Mansheim and his family decided to raise their 450-ton mansion with a system of hydraulic jacks after they watched the water bubble up through the vents in the home.

They said the process cost many hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It’s something, hopefully, that’ll last another hundred years,” Mansheim said.

Whether it does may depend on whether Charleston can afford plans for a $1 billion sea wall which would only protect the most valuable 20% of the city.

In the Outer Banks, Hallac said some are moving their houses away from the ocean as far as they can afford.

Meanwhile, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) projects at least a foot of sea level to rise here mid-century with ten times as many flooding events.

Reade Corbett is the director of the coastal studies institute and dean of integrated coastal programs at East Carolina University. He said what is happening at the Outer Banks is happening around the world.

“These processes are happening everywhere,” he said.

The processes are not as evident on the mainland because states, counties and towns dredge, pump and truck millions of dollars worth of sand so tourists and real estate buyers will keep coming.

“If you start a nourishment program, when’s the next nourishment? Five years? Seven years down the road? Will you get to that point? And you have to think about the economics,” Corbett said. “Yeah. It’s 25 million, 30 million dollars.”

A recent report from NOAA says sea levels will rise as much in the next 30 years as they did in the past 100.

