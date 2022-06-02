Riley homers, Wright throws 6 scoreless in Atlanta’s 6-0 win

PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Riley hit a three-run homer, William Contreras had three hits and Kyle Wright threw six scoreless innings in the Braves’ 6-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Riley’s homer broke open a close game in the seventh for the Braves, who salvaged the final game and avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Adam Duvall, Michael Harris II and Guillermo Heredia also doubled for Atlanta. Atlanta’s five doubles came in the first four innings off Madison Bumgarner, who had won his last eight decisions against the Braves.

Ketel Marte singled and walked twice while extending his career-long hitting streak to 14 games for the Diamondbacks.

