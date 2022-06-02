Submit Photos/Videos
Riley homers, Wright throws 6 scoreless in Atlanta’s 6-0 win

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies in the ninth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 3-2 to take game 1. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) — Austin Riley hit a three-run homer, William Contreras had three hits and Kyle Wright threw six scoreless innings in the Braves’ 6-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Riley’s homer broke open a close game in the seventh for the Braves, who salvaged the final game and avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Adam Duvall, Michael Harris II and Guillermo Heredia also doubled for Atlanta. Atlanta’s five doubles came in the first four innings off Madison Bumgarner, who had won his last eight decisions against the Braves.

Ketel Marte singled and walked twice while extending his career-long hitting streak to 14 games for the Diamondbacks.

