Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Police: Union woman put gun in teen’s mouth for saying he missed mom who died

Larissa Means
Larissa Means(Union Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: Jun. 2, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Union woman is facing charges after police say she put a gun to the head of a teenager who said he wanted to be with his mother who died.

According to the incident report from Union Public Safety, Larissa Means was caring for a teen whose mother died several years ago. The report says the teen made a comment about wanting to be with his mother and in response, Means pulled a handgun out from underneath a pillow and pointed it at the back of the boy’s head.

She also put the gun in the teen’s mouth, according to arrest warrants.

Means is charged with a second count of unlawful conduct toward a child because according to warrants, she left the victim at the Union Public Safety Department in June 2021 to try to abandon him.

The Department of Social Services is involved in the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Husband of Food Network winner convicted in child’s beating death to be sentenced

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yellow police tape blocks a roadway near a shooting scene in Aiken on June 2, 2022.
Aiken County coroner identifies couple killed in murder-suicide
This was the scene on June 2, 2022, where a Martinez house fire killed a 10-year-old.
On boy’s birthday, new insights on fire that killed him
Nicolas Mai
‘I don’t think I’ll ever forget the cries’: Boy’s fire death breaks many hearts
Anyone with information on these men's identity is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Syria...
Information sought on suspects in armed robbery of Augusta café
Regency Mall
Same idea, new plans for old Regency Mall in Augusta

Latest News

Morning Mix
All about the Laney Walker Farmers Market with Ansley Howze!
Morning Mix
New Vocations All-Thoroughbred Charity Horse Show this weekend in Aiken!
Morning Mix
Entertainment in the Mix - Candlelit Music Series at the Common
Morning Mix
Award winning comedian and actress Poncere interviews on Morning Mix!
Morning Mix
Nail arts and design tips from owner of Drama Nails Salon, Monique Bolton!