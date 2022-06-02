Submit Photos/Videos
Names listed for Saudi golf league, battle lines drawn

Dustin Johnson Golf School opens
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DUBLIN, Ohio (AP) — The first Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational has Dustin Johnson and 12 other PGA Tour members as part of its 48-man field next week outside London.

The next move falls to the PGA Tour, which must decide whether to allow them to come back. The Royal Bank of Canada already has said it is dropping Johnson and Graeme McDowell as sponsors. Both are playing the LIV event being held at the same time as the RBC Canadian Open. The big shoe still to drop is whether the PGA Tour allows the players to return to the tour at any time. Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford are going.

They say banning players from the tour is not a good look.

