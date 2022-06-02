Mayoral candidates meet for forum to share goals for Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In the primary election, 210 votes separated Steven Kendrick and Garnett Johnson in the race for Augusta mayor.

The mayoral candidates faced off during a forum at Greater Mount Caanan Missionary Church.

Each candidate has different goals for Augusta, and now it is time for voters to decide which candidate aligns with their own.

“Economic development is one, cleaning up our city is two, reducing the tax burden to citizens is three lots of initiatives and things that need to get done,” said Steven Kendrick, candidate.

Garnett Johnson, candidate said: “One of my first goals is to add accountability to the taxpayer. It’s a conversation no one else is having. We need to make sure we are operating in the most fiscal conservative manner possible.”

“There are 10 commissioners that also serve this great city. It is my goal to make sure I establish a relationship with all 10 of them to make sure we are on the same page so we can move this city in a positive direction,” he said.

Wednesday’s forum brought up discussions of retaining young people, affordable housing, and plans for South Augusta.

Kendrick said: “I want to realign and resize our government. If we can move some people around, get some better delivery of services by putting people in the right places.”

Each candidate hopes the forum helped clarify their position on these stances before voters head to the polls.

“People get a chance to hear demonstrated what both of us believe, and those beliefs will resonate with someone, with the community at large, and we can turn out voters and make sure they come out,” he said.

No matter what happens on election day, each candidate says they hope it pushes Augusta forward.

Johnson said: “We got an hour to really tell who we are, what our visions and platforms are to share some of our personal feelings of our visions for the city. So I’m excited that I had the opportunity to do that tonight.”

