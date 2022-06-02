Local doctors discuss the importance of men’s health, screenings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Most doctors agree preventive screenings and doctor visits can make all the difference in your health, but for men, some have an issue.

A new National Cleveland Clinic study shows nearly 60 percent of men don’t regularly see a doctor.

We talked with local groups who want more men to get proactive.

Medical Associates Plus will host the CSRA’s first male-focused health expo at Bernie Ward Community Center on June 4 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The health group says this event will be a blessing to many. It is free and open to all.

“Men don’t seem to realize that their health matters too. They do everything but take care of their health,” said Dr. Yvonne Johnson, chief medical officer, Medical Associates Plus.

Data from the Cleveland Clinic found only three in five men get annual checkups. MAP tells us that 80 percent of the people they see are women and 20 percent are men.

They are looking to change those numbers.

“We want to connect men with health care, provide a patient-centered medical home for you, give you the opportunity for compressive care,” she said.

The theme for the health fair is ‘Men Matter Too.’ Doctors want you to know even if you feel good, something could be wrong.

“The top conditions for men are cardiovascular disease, cancer, COPD, pneumonia, flu, diabetes, suicide, kidney disease, chronic liver disease, and scoliosis.

The expo will give blood pressure, blood sugar, cancer screenings, COVID testing, and vaccines. Men can also get a food voucher from local farmers.

“There are a lot of things that we can prevent by jumping on it early with that preventative care,” said Johnson.

Doctors are hoping to break the stigmas surrounding men and healthcare.

“Part of it is cultural, how people are raised. Part of it is a stigma to seek help. Men think ‘I need to make time to make money and take care of the family’ and put themselves last,” she said.

Men will be able to schedule appointments for follow-up care.

Augusta University is hosting a free health fair on June 11 from 9a.m until 2 p.m. You can register at the Warren Road Community Center on the day of the event.

