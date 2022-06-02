Lil G’s Wagons of Hope: ‘Without the community, we couldn’t do it’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In May, we heard from Gracey Chafin. She’s spent a decade collecting and donating toys to the children’s hospital.

Now her birthday week is here, and it’s time for another donation.

“Excited. Proud that our community brought everything together,” she said.

She says it’s their biggest donation ever.

“I always take the first one every year. Try to get the one that has some of the toys that will mean the most to the kids,” said Chafin.

Her friends and family helped her wheel 25 wagons into the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. The hope is kids at the hospital can ride in wagons instead of wheelchairs.

The wagons are filled with more than 6,000 toys.

“We were getting last-minute donations, last-minute wagons, but without the community, we couldn’t do it,” she said.

Chafin says they exceeded all their goals. Ten years later, Lil G’s Wagons of Hope is still going, stronger than ever.

Another birthday and Chafin is still giving presents. She says they’ll be back next year, and she hopes it will be an even bigger donation.

“It’s so mind-blowing, just knowing that we started from ten wagons, a couple of hundred toys, and now we’re at 25 wagons and over 6,000 toys,” she said.

