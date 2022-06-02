Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Lil G’s Wagons of Hope: ‘Without the community, we couldn’t do it’

By Will Volk
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In May, we heard from Gracey Chafin. She’s spent a decade collecting and donating toys to the children’s hospital.

Now her birthday week is here, and it’s time for another donation.

“Excited. Proud that our community brought everything together,” she said.

MORE | Lil G’s Wagons of Hope nears 10th-anniversary helping local kids

She says it’s their biggest donation ever.

“I always take the first one every year. Try to get the one that has some of the toys that will mean the most to the kids,” said Chafin.

Her friends and family helped her wheel 25 wagons into the Children’s Hospital of Georgia. The hope is kids at the hospital can ride in wagons instead of wheelchairs.

The wagons are filled with more than 6,000 toys.

“We were getting last-minute donations, last-minute wagons, but without the community, we couldn’t do it,” she said.

MORE | DHEC urges South Carolinians to use ‘common sense’ this summer as COVID cases rise again

Chafin says they exceeded all their goals. Ten years later, Lil G’s Wagons of Hope is still going, stronger than ever.

Another birthday and Chafin is still giving presents. She says they’ll be back next year, and she hopes it will be an even bigger donation.

“It’s so mind-blowing, just knowing that we started from ten wagons, a couple of hundred toys, and now we’re at 25 wagons and over 6,000 toys,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicolas Mai
‘I don’t think I’ll ever forget the cries’: Boy’s fire death breaks many hearts
Javon Croft
1 suspect arrested, 1 at-large in murder of Aiken driver
Martinez fire
Martinez fire kills 10-year-old boy, destroys home
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
2023 Masters ticket application process gets underway
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Separate S.C. crashes kill Hephzibah 20-year-old, moped rider

Latest News

What the Tech: App helps you stay safe while boating
Balloon
Watch balloon release for local boy who died in house fire
What the Tech: App helps you stay safe while boating
What the Tech: App helps you stay safe while boating
Lil G's Wagons of Hope: 'Without the community, we couldn't do it'
Lil G's Wagons of Hope: 'Without the community, we couldn't do it'