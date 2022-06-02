Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

It just means more: SEC weighs expanding conference schedule

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship...
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart celebrates after the College Football Playoff championship football game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Indianapolis. Georgia won 33-18. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DESTIN, Fla. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference’s slogan, “It just means more,” could soon refer to the number of football games the league schedules.

SEC coaches and athletic directors have been meeting this week at a resort on the Gulf Coast of Florida. Atop the agenda is whether the conference schedule should expand from eight to nine games when the league itself grows from 14 to 16 teams with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma. Whether a decision comes by the time the spring meetings wrap up Friday is still to be determined — and seeming more unlikely at the end of Wednesday’s sessions.

The SEC presidents, who have final say on schedule change, meet Thursday with the ADs.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Housing, supermarket, retail planned
Martinez fire
Martinez fire kills 10-year-old boy, destroys home
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Names released for 2 people slain in Washington County
Retirement Belvedere Elementary
After 44 years, Aiken County teacher celebrates retirement
ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer

Latest News

ATLANTA FALCONS LOGO
Falcons’ throwback look to include red helmet, black jersey
Dustin Johnson Golf School opens
Names listed for Saudi golf league, battle lines drawn
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta...
Riley homers, Wright throws 6 scoreless in Atlanta’s 6-0 win
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
2023 Masters ticket application process gets underway