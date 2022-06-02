Information sought on suspects in armed robbery of Augusta café

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery that happened earlier this week in Augusta.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened Sunday at the First Watch café, 630 Crane Creek Drive, Suite 405.

Authorities released photos of the pair on Thursday.

Both subjects should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

