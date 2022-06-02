Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Information sought on suspects in armed robbery of Augusta café

Anyone with information on these men's identity is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Syria...
Anyone with information on these men's identity is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery that happened earlier this week in Augusta.

MORE | On boy’s birthday, new insights on fire that killed him

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said the robbery happened Sunday at the First Watch café, 630 Crane Creek Drive, Suite 405.

Authorities released photos of the pair on Thursday.

Both subjects should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Syria at 706-821-1070 or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

MORE | Gunfire at party leaves emotional scars in Barnwell County

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicolas Mai
‘I don’t think I’ll ever forget the cries’: Boy’s fire death breaks many hearts
Javon Croft
1 suspect arrested, 1 at-large in murder of Aiken driver
Martinez fire
Martinez fire kills 10-year-old boy, destroys home
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
2023 Masters ticket application process gets underway
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Separate S.C. crashes kill Hephzibah 20-year-old, moped rider

Latest News

Students from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice’s Augusta Youth Development Campus...
Education roundup: Incarcerated youths get to graduate
Seth Phillips was arrested June 1, 2022 in relation to the Orangeburg drive-by shooting that...
Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg drive-by that left a six year old dead
Clyde Welch shows off his cap and gown.
Local man earns GED nearly 3 decades after dropping out
Allendale Police Department, South Carolina
One person arrested after shooting in Allendale