Here’s how the plans for old Regency Mall could change Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s plenty of buzz around the city over plans to redevelop the old Regency Mall.

Some of you say you’re skeptical, with plans falling through several times over the years.

The architect helping with the project for a new restaurant, housing, and shops says this time, plans will follow through.

We spent the day finding out how it could change the face of South Augusta.

When they first started demolition in 2020, they knocked down a wall, and it’s been like this for months. We now know why. That part of the mall started to fail, so owners tore it down. But the rest is solid, and it’ll be used in the big plan.

“I always wondered what it was like inside. I heard great stories,” said Victor Montes, Vic’s Grill, owner.

For decades it’s been an empty reminder of the past. Some see it as the glimmer of growth for a forgotten part of town.

“Around that area on Gordon Highway, I saw a lot of great businesses shut their doors. It was just like one after another. It was like a domino effect. It got to a point where that was like a ghost town,” he said.

Montes has run his food truck off Gordon highway for years. He’s seen the area decline, but he’s seen the new plans.

Nathan Vick, architect, Booker and Associates said: “The interior of the mall, being opened up, creating more natural light. Makes you feel like you’re walking down a street in the middle of this building.”

Local architects and Regency’s owners came up with a plan to take the old mall and revive it into a community with walking trails, apartments, retail, and restaurant space for businesses that might want more than four wheels.

“The great thing about it being multiple buildings is it can be phased,” he said.

Montes said: “I would be interested in having one of those spots because that’s always been a dream of mine.”

After construction begins, they estimate it’ll take two years to complete. The goal is not only to revitalize Regency but breathe life into South Augusta.

“I hope that everything pulls together,” said Montes.

This project might cost anywhere between $100 to $175 million. The owners will be the ones paying for it.

The economic development authority says the plans have been submitted to planning and zoning for approval. That’ll take six to eight weeks then it must be approved by the commission. Next, it’s up to the owners to start construction.

If you want to weigh in on the plans, there’s a town hall meeting at Diamond Lakes Community Center on June 6 at 6 p.m. They’ll have another public session at Henry Brigham Community Center on June 8.

