Gunfire at party leaves emotional scars in Barnwell County

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gunfire at a graduation party left many people shaken up this week, according to authorities – especially after the May 24 Texas school shooting and a double murder at a large Sandersville party on Sunday.

The Barnwell County incident happened Tuesday in the area of Union Circle in Kline, a few miles south of Barnwell. Authorities said a graduation party turned chaotic when gunfire erupted, forcing people to flee for safety.

Law enforcement agencies responded and saw a “large mass of victims who were afraid, and some even injured” and requiring medical attention, according to the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple vehicles were destroyed by bullets from various weapons.

Incidents like this can cause emotional trauma, so the Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office, Aiken Barnwell Mental Health Center and Axis 1 will host a community support event from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Axis 1 Center, 175 Fuldner Road in Barnwell.

Anyone affected by the incident is welcome to attend. This who need verbal counseling can call 803-508-7913.

Symptoms of emotional trauma can include withdrawal from family or friends, difficulty concentrating, avoiding people, places, or situations that cause reminders of the traumatic experience; nightmares; tightness in the chest; jumpiness; reckless or self-destructive behavior; and a quick temper or aggressive verbal behavior.

Anyone with information about those responsible for the gunfire is urged to call 803-541-1078 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 888-274-6372 to give information.

