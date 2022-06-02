Submit Photos/Videos
Ga., S.C. pledge to join national effort to battle robocalls

By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Attorneys general in Georgia, South Carolina and dozens of other states and territories applauded ongoing federal work to combat robocalls and committed to make a good-faith effort to join a robocall information-sharing agreement with the FCC.

“Robocalls are one of life’s most aggravating irritants and are something we all have to deal with, but states can do very little on their own to fight them. That’s why this partnership with the FCC is so important,” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

In the letter attorneys general sent to the Federal Communications Commission, they commended its leadership in encouraging states to join information-sharing agreements.

While not all attorneys general who signed the letter have entered agreements, the letter demonstrates their commitment to do so. Those who previously signed an information-sharing agreement with the FCC reaffirmed in the letter their commitment to work collaboratively.

The attorneys general previously called on the FCC to block illegal robocalls from other countries and joined a bipartisan effort to urge Congress to act against robocalls.

The 41 states and territories signing the letter are:

Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

