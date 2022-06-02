Submit Photos/Videos
Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg drive-by that left a six year old dead

Seth Phillips was arrested June 1, 2022 in relation to the Orangeburg drive-by shooting that killed six-year-old Winston Hunter.(Ontario County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting that left six-year-old Winston Hunter dead in Orangeburg.

On June 1, 2022 the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office in New York was contacted by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office about an arrest warrant for Seth Phillips. Phillips is charged with murder in connection to the May 13, 2022 shooting that killed Hunter.

In addition to Phillips, three other suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting. They are:

  • Michael Lloyd, 20
  • Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19
  • A currently unidentified 17-year-old

Lloyd was arrested in Ontario, New York.

The 19-year-old Phillips is a resident of Farmington in New York and has been arrested as a fugitive. He is currently at the Ontario County Jail without bail and is awaiting extradition back to South Carolina.

