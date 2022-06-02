Submit Photos/Videos
Falcons’ throwback look to include red helmet, black jersey

ATLANTA FALCONS LOGO
ATLANTA FALCONS LOGO(WGCL)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are bringing back their red helmets for their throwback uniforms this season.

The Falcons have announced they will bring back the red helmets with black jerseys for the first time since 2012. The team will bring back the combination, which pays tribute to their first uniform in 1966, when they play the San Francisco 49ers in a home game on Oct. 16. The Falcons wore this version of the red helmet from 1966 to 1969 before removing the gold trim.

The Falcons brought back the combination in 2009 and wore the uniform twice each season until 2013.

