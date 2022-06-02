Education roundup: Incarcerated youths get to graduate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Students from the Augusta Youth Development Campus were among those participating in a recent high school graduation ceremony in Decatur.

The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice’s held its annual spring high school commencement ceremony for youth enrolled in the DJJ School System on Friday.

Twenty-four high school diplomas and 15 General Equivalency Degrees diplomas were awarded to qualifying students.

The Georgia Preparatory Academy is the agency’s middle and high school and Pathway to Success is the GED program within the school system.

Graduates came from Atlanta, Eastman, Augusta, Milledgeville, Macon, Muscogee, Gainesville, Metro, Waycross, Rome, Cadwell and Chatham facilities.

Doctors Hospital welcomes ‘529 Day’ baby

Hayden Tramble, family and friends (Contributed)

AUGUSTA, Ga. - On May 29, Doctors Hospital of Augusta, in partnership with the state of Georgia’s Path2College 529 Plan, welcomed Hayden Tramble, the hospital’s first “529 Day” baby.

The hospital awarded him a $1,529 contribution to his Path2College 529 Plan savings account.

“We were so excited to welcome our baby boy, and this just adds to the excitement,” said Hayden’s mom, Cynthia.

This is the eighth year the Path2College 529 Plan has partnered with Doctors Hospital of Augusta to award a college savings account to a “529 Day Baby.”

States across the country recognize May 29 as a day to raise awareness about each state’s 529 plan and the importance of saving for college.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.