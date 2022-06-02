Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows this morning only bottomed out in the mid/upper 60s and lower 70s with mostly clear skies. This mild start will give way to a very hot afternoon with highs for your Thursday afternoon in the middle/upper 90s.

A cold front nudges into the area late today into Friday that could result in a few isolated showers this afternoon/evening and more scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day into the evening hours for your Friday. A few isolated severe storms can’t be ruled out as well. Gusty winds are the main concern with storms that develop tomorrow.

Tracking the threat for isolated severe storms tomorrow afternoon and evening. (WRDW)

As of now, only a few isolated showers look likely on Saturday with temperatures cooler into the upper 80s to near 90°. Sunday will be sunnier with temps also near 90. Temperatures next week are expected to return to the low to mid-90s with the chance for a few isolated showers Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

We’ll also be keeping an eye on the tropics, the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season was yesterday and there is an 80% chance of development for a remnant area of low-pressure in the Gulf of Mexico. This area, known as Invest 91-L, are the remnants of Hurricane Agatha that formed in the Pacific and made landfall along the Western Mexico coastline a few days ago. If the storm strengthens in the Gulf of Mexico, it would be re-named Alex. There is another area to watch in the Atlantic, just to the SW of Bermuda, but it only has a 10% chance of formation which is good news. Both systems don’t pose a risk to our region as of now. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

Monitoring two areas of interest in the tropics. (WRDW)

