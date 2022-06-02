Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Bond hearing held for rapper, Atlanta native Young Thug Thursday

Young Thugs lyrics have been used against him by some prosecutors, saying he glorifies street violence in his music
Lawyers for Young Thug trying to get bail
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A bond hearing was held Thursday morning for Atlanta native Young Thug while his attorneys aim to have him released from jail after being arrested for his alleged role in the street gang Young Slime Life, better known as YSL.

Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams, was one of dozens who were charged with violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act or RICO, according to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

ORIGINAL STORY: Atlanta rappers Young Thug, Gunna indicted on RICO, gang-related charges

An emergency motion was previously filed by his attorneys in an attempt to have him released on bond.

Prosecutors have tried to use the lyrics of Young Thug and Gunna, also charged with racketeering, against them, drawing the ire of fellow Atlanta rapper T.I., Jay Z, and Meek Mill.

“By saying that ‘we’re using lyrics that a rapper’s using,’ that would basically put everybody that raps out of business or in jail based on those words. Under that logic, Johnny Cash has killed multiple people because his music talks about killing multiple people,” said attorney Manny Arora.

Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, was denied bond by a judge last week. The College Park native plead not guilty at his arraignment last month.

RELATED: Atlanta rapper Young Thug appears in court, dozens face gang-related charges

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicolas Mai
‘I don’t think I’ll ever forget the cries’: Boy’s fire death breaks many hearts
Javon Croft
1 suspect arrested, 1 at-large in murder of Aiken driver
Martinez fire
Martinez fire kills 10-year-old boy, destroys home
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
2023 Masters ticket application process gets underway
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Separate S.C. crashes kill Hephzibah 20-year-old, moped rider

Latest News

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Former Augusta landlord sentenced in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Separate S.C. crashes kill Hephzibah 20-year-old, moped rider
This was the scene on June 2, 2022, where a Martinez house fire killed a 10-year-old.
On boy’s birthday, new insights on fire that killed him
Morning Mix
What's better than summer camp? A camp with horses! Check out the one at Butler Creek Stables
Morning Mix
Are your kids ready for summer?! Brandy Mitchell with CSRAKIDS.com tell us more