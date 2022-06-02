AU names Steven Paine new men’s golf coach

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University has named Steven Paine Director of Golf and new men’s head golf coach, per release.

This announcement comes after former head coach Jack O’Keefe announced he would be stepping down at the end of the 2021-2022 season. O’Keefe had led the Jaguars since December of 2013.

“We are very excited about Steven Paine joining the Jaguar Athletic Family as Director of Golf and Head Men’s Golf Coach,” said Athletic Director Clint Bryant. “He brings to the table all the things needed in making our program one of the best in the country. We have a lot to look forward to in the coming years under his leadership.”

Paine was head coach for Point University for more than six years. Most recently, he was an assistant coach at Mississippi State.

“I would like to thank Director of Athletics Clint Bryant and all the members of the search committee for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be the next Director of Golf at Augusta University, said Paine. “My family and I are so excited for the opportunity and can’t wait to join the Jaguar community. Augusta University Golf is a powerhouse brand with a rich history and we are so excited to build on that legacy.”

That rich history includes two team national championships in 2010 and 2011, and individual national champion Broc Everett in 2018.

