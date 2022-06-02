Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Aiken County deputies respond to injury shooting

Yellow police tape blocks a roadway near a shooting scene in Aiken on June 2, 2022.
Yellow police tape blocks a roadway near a shooting scene in Aiken on June 2, 2022.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured at least one person on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around around 4:25 p.m.in the 3800 block of Summerhill Avenue.

MORE | 1 suspect arrested, 1 at-large in murder of Aiken driver

The agency wouldn’t confirm further information, but roadways in the area were blocked by yellow police tape.

Further information was not available, but it’s one of the latest incidents in a string of shootings that’s left a trail of injuries and deaths across the CSRA.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Allendale.

On Tuesday night, someone opened fire at a graduation party in Barnwell County, destroying several cars, injuring some people and causing emotional trauma.

And on Sunday, a shooting killed two people at a large gathering with about 1,000 people in Sandersville, Ga.

Other deadly crimes since April 14 in the CSRA include:

  • On May 7, the body of Joseph McKinnon, 60, was found at 102 Tanglewood Drive in Trenton. Authorities determined he’d died of a heart attack after strangling and burying his girlfriend, Patricia Dent, 65, in the yard.
  • On May 3, Charles L. Bradley, 49, of Aiken, was shot dead while in a car at Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street. That shooting was among a string of them that night in Aiken, although the other shootings didn’t hurt anyone.
  • Shooting just before 7:30 p.m. on April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.
  • On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.
  • On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Authorities released a photo of a car suspected to have been linked to that slaying. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty.
  • Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.
  • JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
  • Sandersville police found the body of a man on April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.
  • Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. on April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nicolas Mai
‘I don’t think I’ll ever forget the cries’: Boy’s fire death breaks many hearts
Javon Croft
1 suspect arrested, 1 at-large in murder of Aiken driver
Martinez fire
Martinez fire kills 10-year-old boy, destroys home
Stunning photo from first day of Masters week 2022.
2023 Masters ticket application process gets underway
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Separate S.C. crashes kill Hephzibah 20-year-old, moped rider

Latest News

Anyone with information on these men's identity is urged to contact Investigator Ashley Syria...
Information sought on suspects in armed robbery of Augusta café
Students from the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice’s Augusta Youth Development Campus...
Education roundup: Incarcerated youths get to graduate
Seth Phillips was arrested June 1, 2022 in relation to the Orangeburg drive-by shooting that...
Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg drive-by that left a six year old dead
Clyde Welch shows off his cap and gown.
Local man earns GED nearly 3 decades after dropping out