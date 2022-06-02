Submit Photos/Videos
5 children hospitalized after found in vehicle unresponsive in S.C.

The North Charleston Police Department and Charleston County EMS responded to a strip mall after five children were found unresponsive, police said.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - North Charleston Police said five children have been hospitalized after being found unresponsive in a vehicle.

Police received a call at approximately 11:30 a.m. Thursday about children in a vehicle in a strip mall, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The children were taken to a hospital and are in stable condition, Jacobs said.

WCSC reported that there has been no official word on what happened to cause the children to become unresponsive.

Police have also not released details about the children’s parents.

