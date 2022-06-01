Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech? App of the Day: RunPee

By Jamey Tucker
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a big weekend for moviegoers as the long-anticipated Top Gun sequel ‘Maverick’ hit the screen.

If you haven’t seen it yet, the action-packed movie is two hours long, and reviews suggest you don’t want to miss a second of it. But sometimes, no matter how good a movie is, you have to go to the bathroom.

Here’s a creative app to make sure you don’t miss anything important.

If you’re watching a movie at home, you can hit pause, but if you’re at the theater, you have to ‘go’ on instinct unless you have this app.

RunPee is the genius name of this genius app. It buzzes your phone to tell you when to go to the restroom without missing a crucial part of the movie. Here’s how it works.

Just as the movie starts, open the app, choose the movie you’re watching, and hit ‘start timer’.

RunPee keeps track of where you are in the movie. When a less-important scene is coming up, your phone vibrates to let you know when to go.

In the original Top Gun movie, RunPee suggests it’s safe precisely when Jester says, “return to the base immediately.”

That gives you three minutes and 45 seconds to get back to catch the next scene. Not only that, but the app also fills you in on what you missed in the scene.

The app has dark and silent modes, so the phone doesn’t light up and disturb people around you. It only vibrates. RunPee has a few other features.

It lets you know if there are any additional scenes or clips in the credits. If you walk in late, there’s a synopsis of the first few minutes, so you’re not lost. The app is free for one movie. To use the timer for more movies, you agree to watch ads that you can watch.

If you go to the movies a lot and always get the 50-ounce soft drink, the app is worth the 99-cents-a-month subscription.

The app has thousands of movies, so it’ll also work with older movies you’re watching on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon.

