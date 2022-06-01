Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

US Interior Secretary Haaland tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native...
FILE - Interior Secretary Deb Haaland speaks during a Tribal Nations Summit during Native American Heritage Month, in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, on Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, the agency said Wednesday.

Haaland, 61, is isolating in Nevada, where she took part in a roundtable discussion Tuesday in Las Vegas about clean energy production on public lands, the Interior Department said in a statement.

Haaland began experiencing coronavirus symptoms on Wednesday and tested positive. She is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. The statement said she expects to recover quickly.

Haaland canceled travel plans elsewhere in the U.S. West and is working remotely.

Haaland last tested negative on Monday during a visit to the White House and was not in close contact with President Joe Biden, the statement said. Other people who might have been in close contact with Haaland during her travels are being notified.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Housing, supermarket, retail planned
Martinez fire
Martinez fire kills 10-year-old boy, destroys home
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Names released for 2 people slain in Washington County
Retirement Belvedere Elementary
After 44 years, Aiken County teacher celebrates retirement
ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer

Latest News

Same idea, new plans for old Regency Mall property in South Augusta
Same idea, new plans for old Regency Mall property in South Augusta
Nicolas Mai
Many questions linger in Martinez fire death of boy
Tulsa police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said the suspect “is down" following the incident...
Tulsa police: Multiple people shot at medical building
Nicholas Mai, 10
Many questions linger in Martinez fire death of boy
Diamond Lakes Park
Commissioners discuss ARP funding for parks in Augusta