U.S. gas prices hit record highs, but hold more steady here

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Millions of people across the U.S. are facing even higher gas prices.

The national average for regular gasoline jumped 5 cents Wednesday, hitting a new all-time record of $4.67 a gallon.

The jump also comes after the European Union reached a deal to ban 90% of its Russian oil imports by the end of the year.

AAA reports that seven states now average $5 a gallon or higher, including California and, more recently, Illinois.

In Georgia, we’ve got it a little easier. The average Wednesday is $4.16, up just a couple of cents over the past week. The average in Augusta is $4.14, also up 2 cents over the past week.

South Carolina prices are averaging $4.28, where they’ve stood for a week. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, drivers are paying an average of $4.30 per gallon.

Soaring gas prices are led in part by strong demand as people ramp up travel plans amid a sluggish supply.

And prices are expected to keep surging.

One analyst said he expects the national average to hit $4.75 in the next 10 days.

