Three career fairs scheduled for local job seekers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are a few hiring fairs planned in coming days across the CRSA.

June 2: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Gordon Transition Assistance Program plan their annual Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gordon Catering and Conference Center. More than 40 employers will be actively recruiting. Open to anyone who would like to attend. Register ahead at https://www.hiringourheroes.org/event-registration. Those without a Department of Defense ID Card will need to stop by Gate 6 and request a pass.

June 7: Augusta University job fair from 2-4 p.m. at Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road, Augusta. Jobs are available in information technology, public safety, maintenance, groundskeeping, environmental services. Human resources, administrative, nursing, dental assistants and research. Apply online at https://www.augusta.edu/hr/jobs/.

June 10: Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the managing and operating contractor at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, will hold an information technology recruitment fair from noon to 7 p.m. June 10 at the North Augusta Municipal Building on the Palmetto Terrace. It’s aimed at recruiting for all IT disciplines but is especially targeted toward cyber security, software, network and system engineers. For more information, contact Bryan Ortner at bryan.ortner@srs.gov or visit www.savannahrivernuclearsolutions.com.

