Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Three career fairs scheduled for local job seekers

Fist bump
Fist bump(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a job, there are a few hiring fairs planned in coming days across the CRSA.

June 2: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Fort Gordon Transition Assistance Program plan their annual Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gordon Catering and Conference Center. More than 40 employers will be actively recruiting. Open to anyone who would like to attend. Register ahead at https://www.hiringourheroes.org/event-registration. Those without a Department of Defense ID Card will need to stop by Gate 6 and request a pass.

June 7: Augusta University job fair from 2-4 p.m. at Goodwill Job Connection, 3179 Washington Road, Augusta. Jobs are available in information technology, public safety, maintenance, groundskeeping, environmental services. Human resources, administrative, nursing, dental assistants and research. Apply online at https://www.augusta.edu/hr/jobs/.

June 10: Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, the managing and operating contractor at the Department of Energy’s Savannah River Site, will hold an information technology recruitment fair from noon to 7 p.m. June 10 at the North Augusta Municipal Building on the Palmetto Terrace. It’s aimed at recruiting for all IT disciplines but is especially targeted toward cyber security, software, network and system engineers. For more information, contact Bryan Ortner at bryan.ortner@srs.gov or visit www.savannahrivernuclearsolutions.com.

MORE | U.S. gas prices hit record highs, but hold more steady here

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Housing, supermarket, retail planned
Martinez fire
Martinez fire kills 10-year-old boy, destroys home
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Names released for 2 people slain in Washington County
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer

Latest News

Hand holding gasoline nozzle for car refueling at gas station
U.S. gas prices hit record highs, but hold more steady here
This is a rendering of the planned Aurubis facility in Augusta.
Augusta metal plant wins authorization for $760M in bonds
Hereford and Lewiston. Columbia County
New shopping center under discussion for Columbia County
Store shelves in a baby section at a South Georgia store.
Kemp, other governors call on Biden Administration for action on formula shortage