Smoking ban begins on Tybee Island Wednesday

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Wednesday, there’s a big change for beach goers on Tybee.

The new smoking ban on the beach goes into effect Wednesday morning.

You will now see temporary signs up along the island to remind you no smoking or other tobacco related products will be allowed on the beach, more permanent signs are ordered and will be up soon.

The smoking ban applies to the entire beach along Tybee Island – it starts at the wooden crossovers and goes all the way into the water, it also includes the pier.

For the first 30 days, code enforcement will not give any citations handed in – you will just be given a warning, but after that grace period, citations start at 50 dollars and could go up to $300 for repeat offenders.

“We actually bring additional code enforcement on for Saturdays and Sundays because the weekends are so busy but we will be enforcing the beach rules during the week and we also do video monitoring of the beach to see where the rule violators are,” said City Manager Shawn Gillen.

The city of Tybee Island hopes that this change will cut down on the number one item of litter found on the beach – cigarette butts. Over a five year period, they have collected half a million of them on the beach.

