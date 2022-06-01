Sheriff expects arrests in Sandersville double slaying

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. - Investigators are searching for culprits in shootings that killed two people at a music festival in Washington County.

The shooting Sunday in Sandersville killed 17-year-old William Mykell Lowery and 30-year-old Christopher “Scooter” Dunn. After being shot, they were taken to an emergency room and later succumbed to their injuries, deputies reported.

The shooting is believed to be the result of an altercation between guests at the event, Sheriff Joel Cochran said.

Witnesses say the shooting sparked a stampede.

Cochran says that the first deputy arrived to find as many as 1,000 people attending the “Freaknik”-themed event, which was being held at the Larry Mitchell Ball Park, 359 Suburban Drive.

Witness Timothy Pace says the event had little security and no one checking for weapons.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting. No one in custody yet but Cochran said there are some people of interest, and he anticipates making arrests in the near future.

Deputies urge anyone with information to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-552-0911 and or the GBI at 478-374-6988.

TACKLING LOCAL CRIME:

“We need your help to aid us in bringing the person or person(s) responsible for this shooting to justice,” the sheriff’s agency said in a statement. “Join us in praying for these families that are affected by this senseless act of violence.”

The incident comes as an uptick in violent crimes has left a trail of injuries and deaths across the CSRA in recent weeks. Although much of the crime has been centered in Richmond and Aiken counties, smaller communities have not been immune.

Other deadly crimes since April 14 in the CSRA include:

On May 7, the body of Joseph McKinnon, 60, was found at 102 Tanglewood Drive in Trenton. Authorities determined he’d died of a heart attack after strangling and burying his girlfriend, Patricia Dent , 65, in the yard.

On May 3, Charles L. Bradley, 49, of Aiken, was shot dead while in a car at Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street . That shooting was among a string of them that night in Aiken, although the other shootings didn’t hurt anyone.

Shooting just before 7:30 p.m. on April 23 claimed the life of Rodriquez Dunn, 31, at the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street in Augusta. Dunn suffered at least one gunshot wound and died at the scene.

On April 19, Brittany Dougherty was found slain outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. Her death was considered suspicious from the start, but within hours the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office ruled her death a homicide.

On April 18, Johnnie Coleman was found shot dead in the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road. Authorities released a photo of a car suspected to have been linked to that slaying. Kelvin Lewis, 33, has been arrested as a suspect in the murders of Coleman and Dougherty

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way in Augusta. Suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of Augusta, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road in Augusta. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

Sandersville police found the body of a man on April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, was arrested.

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. on April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.