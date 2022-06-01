S.C. Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program returns

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is back up and running in South Carolina. It provides fresh fruits and vegetables to some of the most vulnerable in the state.

It’s a seasonal U.S. Department of Agriculture grant program that provides seniors with access to fruits and vegetables from local farmers’ markets. It’s designed to increase awareness and use of community markets.

Eligible seniors can complete an in-person application at an approved location. Once approved, they will receive the program’s checks at the same location.

To be eligible for the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program you must be 60 years old or older on the date of the application. live in one of the 46 participating counties and have a total household income not over 85 percent of the federal poverty income limits.

If you are eligible, you will get five vouchers each worth $5.

Here’s a list of locations and times across the state:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.