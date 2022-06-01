Submit Photos/Videos
Reward rises to $30K in Burke County missing man’s case

Simon Powell
Simon Powell(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Burke County authorities have increased the reward for information about a man who’s been missing since 2016.

Simon Powell was reportedly last seen on June 1, 2016, wearing blue Dickies coveralls. Investigators found his white Ford pickup burned the next day.

Wednesday marked the sixth anniversary of Powell’s disappearance.

“Over the course of the last six years the Burke County Sheriff’s Office has followed every tip and piece of information afforded to us find Mr. Powell,” the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “It is our belief that Mr. Powell was the victim of foul play.”

Sheriff Alfonzo Williams is now offering a $30,000 reward to any person who helps in the discovery of Powell.

No arrest or conviction is necessary.

“It is long past the time to bring Mr. Powell home,” the agency said.

Anyone with information is urged to call 706-554-2133 or 706-554-6633.

