Progress continues for affordable housing, tiny homes in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s an affordable housing crisis, and city leaders are working to find more options for people with nowhere to turn.

Commissioners talked about a couple of ideas that could help and pushed them forward.

The key to fixing a big problem could mean thinking smaller.

One idea that moved forward is using $2 million in federal ARP funds from COVID-19 to give to the Land Bank Authority to help them condemn, seize, and tear down blighted properties and flip them into affordable housing.

“I rode around the district this weekend, and I saw blighted property after blighted property,” said Jordan Johnson, commissioner for District 1.

Johnson also pitched the idea of bringing tiny homes to the city to help with the affordable housing crisis. Commissioners pushed that idea forward, and they’ll vote on whether to change the city ordinance to allow them at their next meeting.

“When you’re talking about the average taxpayer in the downtown corridor, urban corridor, they’re all young folks. At this point, there is an appetite to add tiny homes to the city of Augusta,” he said.

Johnson wants tiny homes modeled after ‘The Cove at Dundee’ in Savannah, which is a tiny home community for military veterans.

The rules for tiny homes are different in every county, and right now, no code or ordinance allows them in Richmond County.

Changing that rule and getting rid of blighted properties would help people like Mesa Gilette, who just graduated college with a limited budget.

Gillette, Twiggs Street resident said: “I’m really excited about it because I think that the houses really need to be amped up a little bit. I don’t think they are safe anymore.”

