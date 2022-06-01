Overnight closures planned this week for I-20 at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One right lane and the shoulder of westbound Interstate 20 will be closed overnight Thursday and Friday for delivery of concrete girders for the bridge over the Savannah River.

The closure will be in place from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to the Augusta Canal in Georgia.

The closure is planned from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m. both days, but the exact time may change due to weather conditions.

Motorists are advised to expect delays, exercise caution, and reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert and watch for workers.

