North Augusta kicks off summer with Rockin’ and Raftin’ event

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta is kicking off summer with a brand-new celebration.

On June 4, you can expect vendors, live music, and boat races on the Savannah River. It’s all happening at Riverside Village near the Sharon Jones Amphitheater.

Here’s what Rockin’ and Raftin’ is all about.

“This whole place is just going to be amazing. There’s going to be a lot of stuff happening,” said Mayor Briton Williams.

Williams is excited about this. North Augusta leaders are bringing a new event to the city’s riverfront.

“Our citizens told us ‘we wanted to do something on the water. We wanted to have music and food.’ Out of that has come our first-ever ‘Rockin’ and Raftin’. We are so excited,” said Williams.

He hopes this place will be filled.

The event will feature 250-meter races on the water with kayaks, rafts, and inner tubes.

And Williams says he’ll enter.

“You can’t promote an event on the water without being in the water yourself. I’m excited. I’m definitely going to need to get some inflatables on my arms like the kids to protect me when I get in the water, but I’m excited. It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” he said.

He’s been waiting for this day for a while, and he’s excited it’s almost here.

That event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can register to race on the day of the event. They’ll also have kayaks you can paddle in for free after the races.

“It’s one of my dreams man. This is awesome. I’m very excited,” he said.

