Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Mother accused of decapitating son, dog found unfit for trial

Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.
Tasha Haefs, 35, is accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog in February.(Kansas City Police)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City woman accused of decapitating her 6-year-old son and the family dog has been found mentally unfit to stand trial.

The Kansas City Star reports that a judge last week placed 35-year-old Tasha Haefs in the custody of the Missouri Department of Mental Health after finding her incompetent to stand trial.

Haefs had been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of her son Karvel Stevens.

In February, officers found the boy and a family dog decapitated. Police went to the home after a woman believed to be Haefs called and said the devil was trying to attack her.

Haefs’ family members say she had struggled for years with drug addiction, depression, severe trauma and hallucinations.

A message seeking comment was left Wednesday for Haefs’ public defender.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Housing, supermarket, retail planned
Martinez fire
Martinez fire kills 10-year-old boy, destroys home
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Names released for 2 people slain in Washington County
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer

Latest News

A person came into contact with a rabid bat (not this one). (Source: Pixabay)
Aiken County bat tests positive for rabies, officials say
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies during the...
Sheryl Sandberg, No. 2 executive at Facebook parent company, is stepping down
Does the truth matter when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard getting work? (ASSOCIATED...
Can the careers of Depp and Heard bounce back?
Savannah River bridge
Overnight closures planned this week for I-20 at state line
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Jury sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim