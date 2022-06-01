2023 Masters ticket applications to start today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The 2023 Masters Tournament ticket application begins Wednesday for practice rounds and daily tournament tickets.

Applications will be open through June 21.

“We have recently completed enhancements to our online ticket process,” the Masters website states. “To ensure the best user experience, current account holders may be asked to reset their password upon entering a 2023 ticket application.”

If you have not previously created an account/applied for tickets, you may create an account.

To apply, visit https://tickets.masters.com/en_US/index.html.

2023 Masters Series badges are fully subscribed.

