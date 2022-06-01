Many questions linger in Martinez boy’s fire death

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Officials are seeking clues about the death of a young boy in a Martinez house fire, but there’s little left of the building that burned.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. Tuesday at 214 Sarah Creek Court , according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors tell us several people tried everything they could to get inside to help, but the flames were too intense.

This was the scene of a fatal fire on Sarah Creek Court in Martinez. (Contributed)

A witness says she was on scene with two other women, one man and a neighbor across the street. Everyone was yelling to call 911 and when they did, an 11-year-old came running out the front door with a pillow.

That’s when someone said another child was in the home and one man jumped over the back fence trying to get into the home.

Firefighters and parents Tong and Toyet Tran showed up shortly after that, and that’s when they knew another child was in the home.

Firefighters eventually found Nicolas Mai, 10, behind a couch.

He didn’t survive.

The flames was so intense and the houses were so close together, the fire damaged the home next door.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigation division and fire marshal responded.

“It is not known at this time how the fire started, but we do know that the children were in the home alone,” the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The investigation continues.

