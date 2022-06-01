Submit Photos/Videos
Man steals over $300,000 from ten veterans

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Mississippi said patients testified that Dr. Scott Nelson, of Cleveland, Miss., didn’t tell them he was referring them to hospice care or explain what it was.(Source: MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hampton County man pleaded guilty to stealing money from military veterans.

Federal prosecutors in South Carolina are calling the crime “despicable”.

Investigators say 61-year-old Raymond Huffman stole at least $304,413.75 from 10 veterans.

They say Huffman exploited a Veterans Affairs fiduciary program through his company - Huffman Fiduciary Services.

That’s a program that allows a third party to manage a veteran’s benefits if they are unable to do so.

The victims in this case included the estate of a veteran who passed away in 2018.

Huffman is awaiting sentencing now.

In addition to a maximum 50 years in prison, he also faces a fine up to $250,000 and paying restitution.

