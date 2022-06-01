Life sentence upheld in 2010 Augusta murder cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Supreme Court has the upheld murder conviction and life prison sentence for an inmate convicted in two Richmond County cases .

The court on Wednesday denied the appeal of Andre Maurice Jackson.

A Richmond County jury found Jackson guilty of the 2010 armed robbery of Joseph Williams. A different Richmond County jury found Jackson guilty of felony murder predicated on the 2010 armed robbery of L. V. Wilson and of the murder of Jquanda Johnson by stabbing her with a knife.

Jackson remains incarcerated at Telfair State Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

READ THE COURT’S OPINION: