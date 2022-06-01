Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Instagram launches Amber Alerts for missing children

Instagram is launching Amber Alerts to notify users of missing children in their area.
Instagram is launching Amber Alerts to notify users of missing children in their area.(CNN, Meta)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You are going to start seeing Amber Alerts on Instagram.

Starting Wednesday, the social media platform will notify users of missing children in their area as reported by law enforcement.

Posts will include details about the missing child, as well as photos and the location of the suspected abduction.

An executive with Instagram’s parent company Meta says the alerts will be rare and specific to the search area.

Amber Alert posts are also designed to be shared with friends and followers to further spread awareness.

Other platforms have already been sharing information about missing children for years.

Facebook started including Amber Alerts in 2015 and Google began sharing Amber Alerts to users in 2012.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Housing, supermarket, retail planned
Martinez fire
Martinez fire kills 10-year-old boy, destroys home
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Names released for 2 people slain in Washington County
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer

Latest News

A person came into contact with a rabid bat (not this one). (Source: Pixabay)
Aiken County bat tests positive for rabies, officials say
FILE - In this Sept. 5, 2018 file photo, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg testifies during the...
Sheryl Sandberg, No. 2 executive at Facebook parent company, is stepping down
Does the truth matter when it comes to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard getting work? (ASSOCIATED...
Can the careers of Depp and Heard bounce back?
Savannah River bridge
Overnight closures planned this week for I-20 at state line
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Jury sides with Johnny Depp on lawsuit, Amber Heard on counterclaim