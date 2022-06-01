Separate S.C. crashes kill Hephzibah 20-year-old, moped rider

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Hephzibah woman died in a crash Tuesday in Saluda County crash that was discovered about 12 hours after it happened, according to authorities.

Just after 11 a.m. Tuesday, the Saluda County Coroner’s Office responded to the crash on Hightower Road near Berryland Road nine miles north of Saluda.

A 1996 Dodge Ram 1500 extended-cab truck left the left side of the gravel road and hit a ditch and fence before overturning in a field, according to authorities.

The preliminary investigation revealed the collision occurred between 10 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Monday. The overturned vehicle was discovered and reported by a passerby on Tuesday morning.

Passenger Kailey Blumel, 20, of Hephzibah, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Evans, was injured and taken to a hospital, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A full investigation is ongoing by the Turner’s office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office.

“The Coroner’s Office wishes to extend heartfelt sympathies to the family of Miss Blumel,” the coriner’s office said in a statement. “The Coroner’s Office would also like to thank the agencies mentioned above, as well as other first responders to include Saluda County EMS, Saluda County Fire Service and Saluda County Dispatch for their special care and concern at the scene.”

Orangeburg County crash

Also, the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Wednesday morning said the victim of a crash a couple of weeks ago in Orangeburg County has now died.

The crash happened around 11:40 p.m. May 14 at Shillings Bridge and Hickory Hill roads about 4 miles west of Cordova.

A 2021 moped was raveling east on Shillings Bridge when it struck a 2013 Toyota Tacoma that was traveling south on Hickory Hill, according to troopers.

The rider of the moped was injured and later died. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The identity of the moped rider has not been released yet.

