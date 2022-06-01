Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Grovetown police get donation to establish K-9 unit

From left: David Hogan, president of the Shield Club of Greater Augusta; Jamey Kitchens,...
From left: David Hogan, president of the Shield Club of Greater Augusta; Jamey Kitchens, Grovetown chief of police; and David Alalof, Shield Club of Greater Augusta.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shield Club of Greater Augusta has made a $14,500 donation to the Grovetown Police Department.

The funds will be used to help establish the department’s first K-9 unit.

MORE | Ga. high court won’t hear appeal from death row prisoner

The Shield Club of Greater Augusta was founded in 1986 to offer financial support to police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters (and their families) who are killed or injured in the line of duty or experience extreme hardships.

The organization also provides support to Richmond County and Columbia County law enforcement and peace officer agencies and fire departments.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Housing, supermarket, retail planned
Martinez fire
Martinez fire kills 10-year-old boy, destroys home
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Names released for 2 people slain in Washington County
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer