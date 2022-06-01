Grovetown police get donation to establish K-9 unit

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Shield Club of Greater Augusta has made a $14,500 donation to the Grovetown Police Department.

The funds will be used to help establish the department’s first K-9 unit.

The Shield Club of Greater Augusta was founded in 1986 to offer financial support to police officers, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters (and their families) who are killed or injured in the line of duty or experience extreme hardships.

The organization also provides support to Richmond County and Columbia County law enforcement and peace officer agencies and fire departments.

