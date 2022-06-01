Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Ga. high court won’t hear appeal from death row prisoner

Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.
Virgil Delano Presnell Jr.(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s highest court on Wednesday declined to hear an appeal filed for a man on death row claiming that his execution would be unconstitutional because he has cognitive impairments that cause him to function like a young child.

MORE | Life sentence upheld in 2010 Augusta murder cases

Lawyers for Virgil Delano Presnell Jr. had argued in a filing with the Georgia Supreme Court that Presnell suffered brain damage caused by his mother’s heavy alcohol use during pregnancy.

The case was one of two pending before the state high court for Presnell, who killed an 8-year-old girl and raped her 10-year-old friend in May 1976 and had been scheduled to be executed last month.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Apartments, supermarket, retail planned
Martinez fire
Martinez fire kills 10-year-old boy, destroys home
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Names released for 2 people slain in Washington County
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer

Latest News

Aiken crime
Arrest made in fatal shooting of driver in Aiken
Boil Water
Boil advisories issued in Aiken, Edgefield counties
Andre Maurice Jackson
Life sentence upheld in 2010 Augusta murder cases
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Separate S.C. crashes kill Hephzibah 20-year-old, moped rider