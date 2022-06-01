Expert shares how to safely donate to Texas families after school shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Funerals continue for those 21 gun violence victims and their families.

You may be asking how you can help and how you can be sure your money is going to the right place.

We spoke with the Better Business Bureau to find out how.

The BBB recommends if you plan to donate to help victims of recent mass shootings, don’t assume everyone using names or pictures is related to the families.

The first thing you should identify is the charity. Secondly, do your research, see if it’s a newly created charity and ask questions. If you feel like you are being pressured into giving money, be cautious.

“Anytime there is a big tragedy people want to take advantage of people trying to do the right thing,” said Hunter Jones, vice president, BBB.

Jones says scams can come in spurts preying on those with caring hearts.

“People want to pull our heartstrings, and they want to take advantage of us when we are trying to get our hard-earned money to a good cause,” he said.

Jones recommends doing your homework before reaching into your pocket.

“First and foremost, you want to know who you are dealing with and identify the charity. You want to find out what their mission is, the finances, and where the finances are going. Ask what exactly is this charity trying to accomplish,” said Jones.

He also says to pay attention to red flags.

“If they are pushing you real hard and making you want to act, that’s a huge red flag,” he said.

If you donated to a charity and feel like you have been scammed, he says to file a complaint with the BBB where they keep records for people in the future to see.

“The BBB pretty much provides a resume on each company as well as charities. We let you know how these are consumer interactions had. This is how we handle them, and this is how we grade that company,” he said.

Before you donate to any charity, visit BBB to verify the charity meets the BBB standards for accountability.

