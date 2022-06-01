Submit Photos/Videos
Expansion Charlotte fires coach Ramírez after slow start

League sources said the game will be held on July 20 at Bank of America Stadium.(Source: WBTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte has fired coach Miguel Angel Ramírez just 14 league games into the regular season.

Ramírez was hired by owner David Tepper to lead the Major League Soccer expansion club and was dismissed after five wins, eight losses and one draw in league games. The team advanced to the round of 16 in the U.S. Open Cup. Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. No explanation was given for the decision to fire Ramírez, with owner David Tepper saying in a news release “this is a difficult decision, but one we feel is best for the team at this time.” Assistant coach Mikel Antía, head fitness coach Cristobal Fuentes Nieto and first team video analyst Luis Piedrahita also were fired.

Goalkeeper coach Andy Quy will remain on staff.

