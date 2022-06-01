Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Ex-Augustan sentenced in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Richmond County man has been sentenced to federal prison for bank and bankruptcy fraud related to his purchase of an Augusta apartment complex.

Jerome Walter Kiggundu, 38, now a resident of Commerce City, Colo., was sentenced to 48 months in prison after his conviction in a jury trial in December 2021 on charges of bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud and false statements under oath, according to federal prosecutors.

MORE | Regency Mall revival: Housing, supermarket, retail planned

As spelled out during the trial before U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall, Kiggundu borrowed $2.83 million in March 2019 by submitting fraudulent bank statements to falsely claim his company had an average monthly operating balance of approximately $100,000.

In truth, his account had an average of about $500.

As collateral to secure the loan, Kiggundu pledged an 80-unit apartment complex at 405 Hale St. in Augusta and “falsely listed an ownership interest” in 1726 Leona Mitchell Blvd. in Enid, Okla., and reported $2.15 million in equity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office previously reported.

Kiggundu also submitted a false personal financial statement overstating his net worth and assets, according to prosecutors.

When the scheme started to unravel, Kiggundu filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11, then submitted fake bank statements in his bankruptcy, according to prosecutors.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cardinal Town Square is planned to revive the old Regency Mall site.
Regency Mall revival: Housing, supermarket, retail planned
Martinez fire
Martinez fire kills 10-year-old boy, destroys home
Washington County Sheriff's Office
Names released for 2 people slain in Washington County
Tyler Drake Kent
Pond crash victim remembered as a ‘light in the darkness’
ball python
Ga. fast-food workers flee from big snake behind fryer

Latest News

Savannah River bridge
Overnight closures planned this week for I-20 at state line
Fist bump
Three career fairs scheduled for local job seekers
From left: David Hogan, president of the Shield Club of Greater Augusta; Jamey Kitchens,...
Grovetown police get donation to establish K-9 unit
Blood donation
Bonefish Grill to host bloodmobile, offer incentives