Ex-Augustan sentenced in multi-million-dollar fraud scheme

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Richmond County man has been sentenced to federal prison for bank and bankruptcy fraud related to his purchase of an Augusta apartment complex.

Jerome Walter Kiggundu, 38, now a resident of Commerce City, Colo., was sentenced to 48 months in prison after his conviction in a jury trial in December 2021 on charges of bank fraud, bankruptcy fraud and false statements under oath, according to federal prosecutors.

As spelled out during the trial before U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall, Kiggundu borrowed $2.83 million in March 2019 by submitting fraudulent bank statements to falsely claim his company had an average monthly operating balance of approximately $100,000.

In truth, his account had an average of about $500.

As collateral to secure the loan, Kiggundu pledged an 80-unit apartment complex at 405 Hale St. in Augusta and “falsely listed an ownership interest” in 1726 Leona Mitchell Blvd. in Enid, Okla., and reported $2.15 million in equity, the U.S. Attorney’s Office previously reported.

Kiggundu also submitted a false personal financial statement overstating his net worth and assets, according to prosecutors.

When the scheme started to unravel, Kiggundu filed for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11, then submitted fake bank statements in his bankruptcy, according to prosecutors.

