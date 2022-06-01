Debate continues over metal recycling plant in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new order signed by a judge paves the way for a metal recycling plant in Augusta.

The company Aurubis says it will bring over 100 jobs to the community, but the Savannah Riverkeeper says it will add more toxic chemicals into the air.

Augusta already ranks 25th in the nation for year-round particle pollution trends.

Aurubis is saying more jobs and money, but the Savannah Riverkeeper is saying are those things worth it?

The Savannah Riverkeeper website cites more reasons like dangerous chemicals, federal violations, and how our air quality is already bad.

Now Aurubis has applied for a permit from the Environmental Protection Division, and the Savannah Riverkeeper says that’s where there are a ton of red flags.

“That permit very clearly is asking for the ability to emit a very large number of toxic and chemical-causing agents,” said Tonya Bonitatibus, executive director, Savannah Riverkeeper.

A total of more than 30 chemicals. Arsenic, ammonia, copper, and lead are all being emitted into our air to some extent.

“We don’t talk about the air quality in Augusta. We do not live in a place with great air quality,” she said.

This isn’t the first time we’ve reported on concerns with Augusta’s air quality. About a month ago, the American Lung Association ranked Augusta the 25th worst city to live in for year-round particle pollution.

The lawsuit filed against the Kendall Patient Recovery Plant, which produces ethylene oxide, alleges their emissions caused over 20 people’s cancer cases.

Out I-TEAM has combed through cancer hot spots across the CSRA in places with potentially high environmental pollution like near plant Vogtle and KPR.

In their permit application, it shows even some of the toxic chemicals are over the threshold that would be allowed for, so they’d have to do some remodeling to bring them down.

The riverkeeper says Augusta is shaped like a bowl, so pollutant particles just sit here.

“That’s all the more reason that you don’t want to locate these types of facilities here. We don’t have the airflow,” said Bonitatibus.

We reached out to Aurubis about their plans for the environment and other benefits of their plant but have not heard back yet.

We talked with the EPD, and they say they’ve received around 80 comments on the application from concerned citizens, and they’re still in the process of drafting the permit, so it’s too early to answer questions.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.