Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures will fall out of the 90s and into the 80s and 70s after sunset. An isolated shower is possible tonight but many locations will stay dry. Lows by tomorrow morning will fall into the mid 60s. We’ll continue with those warm temperatures for Thursday afternoon with highs closer to 97°.

A cold front nudges into the area late Thursday into Friday that could result in a few isolated showers Thursday afternoon/evening and more scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday into the weekend.

We look to stay mostly dry for the upcoming weekend with temperatures near 90 degrees. A few isolated showers look possible on Saturday but many will stay dry. We’ll also be keeping an eye on the tropics, the first day of the Atlantic Hurricane Season is tomorrow and there is a 70% chance of development in the Gulf of Mexico. We’ll be keeping an eye on the remnants of Hurricane Agatha that formed in the Pacific, if the storms redevelop in the Gulf of Mexico it would be renamed Alex.

