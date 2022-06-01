Commissioners discuss ARP funding for parks in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Some commissioners are split on how to spend a million dollars of American Rescue Plan funds meant for Augusta’s parks.

We’ve heard ideas to use the money for Riverwalk because it’s one of our best tourist attractions.

Others argue the money is needed more at parks like Diamond Lakes, which are in good condition but needs upgrades to their bathrooms and rec areas.

Right now, it’s not a done deal on where this money will go. Augusta Parks and Rec Director Maurice McDowell debated back and forth with commissioners on where the priority lies for this money.

One of the issues is the restroom facilities at Diamond Lakes. There are a lot of porta-potties.

Ben Hasan, commissioner for District 6 said: “We’re talking about how Riverwalk is used. To neglect it is a disservice.”

It was back and forth Tuesday with different projects but the same money.

McDowell said: “One that comes to mind is the ‘Saturday Market’ project we bidded that out; those funds are short there, as well as the bbq pit.”

McDowell will present a money breakdown on where his department thinks the money should go between projects at Diamond Lakes Park and the Riverwalk.

Brandon Garrett, commissioner for District 8 said: “When visitors do come to town, they have the opportunity to walk along the river, and they see the condition that it’s in currently. It’s been disrepaired in a lot of places.

In the meantime, residents are weighing in.

Daryl Walker said: “I think the commissioners have been putting in a lot of good work for south Augusta.”

Walker has come to Diamond Lakes Park for the past ten years. He says it’s perfect and that the Riverwalk needs more attention.

“That’s underutilized. There’s not enough promotion. I don’t think there’s enough emphasis on beautifying that for tourists and locals alike,” he said.

Jrhn Brinson has also been coming to Diamond Lakes for the past ten years, and while he loves this park and its staff, he says the public restrooms need to be a priority.

“You’ve got bathrooms over here, and you’re going to close them to the public? That’s stupid,” he said.

Where do we go from here?

The money was approved in the Public Service Committee Tuesday, but commissioners want McDowell to come back to commission with a breakdown of where his priorities are between these two parks.

