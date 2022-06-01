Submit Photos/Videos
Clemson fires baseball coach after missing NCAA Tournament

Clemson head coach Monte Lee stands in the dugout before an NCAA baseball game against South...
Clemson head coach Monte Lee stands in the dugout before an NCAA baseball game against South Carolina at Segra Park on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 10-2. Clemson's 11-0 start following a three-game sweep of in-state rival South Carolina has quickly put the Tigers' first losing season since 1957 in the rearview mirror. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has fired baseball coach Monte Lee after missing the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season.

The Tigers had made the tournament for 32 straight seasons from 1987 through 2019. Athletic director Graham Neff announced the decision on Tuesday. The Tigers were 35-23 this season and 13-16 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They lost both games last week at the ACC Tournament. Lee had spent seven seasons at Clemson, where he went 242-136.

Neff said in a statement expectations are high for Clemson baseball and the team’s recent performance had not met the goals.

